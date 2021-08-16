Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saratoga, WY

Monday sun alert in Saratoga — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Saratoga Post
Saratoga Post
 5 days ago

(SARATOGA, WY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Saratoga:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0bSxiRu800

  • Monday, August 16

    Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 56 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Scattered rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Saratoga Post

Saratoga Post

Saratoga, WY
9
Followers
163
Post
628
Views
ABOUT

With Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy