Britton Daily Weather Forecast
BRITTON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
