Love Island's Jake's 'fake I love you' to Liberty could have cost him £50k, predicts Marcel

By Vicki Newman
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
Marcel Somerville is predicting that Love Island 's Jake Cornish could have just cost himself a whopping £50,000.

In a dramatic turn of events on last night's show, Jake was accused of lying about his feelings to girlfriend Liberty Poole's face.

She'd asked him why he hadn't told her he loved her two weeks after she'd first said it to him, and in the moment, he told her those three magical words.

The revelation didn't go down well with everyone in the villa though, with Faye and Chloe taking Liberty to one side to ask if she was sure Jake really felt that way or if he was just saying it because of her questioning.

A furious Jake stormed off in a huff when he was told about the girls questioning his intentions, and insisted to Liberty and the others that he'd meant every word he said.

Jake finally told Liberty he loves her

He said that he'd been waiting for the perfect moment to say "I love you", and that he'd actually wanted to make a big gesture to tell her, like he did when he asked her to be his girlfriend.

Although his column isn't due until tomorrow, we couldn't wait that long to find out what our resident Love Island expert Marcel made of the whole thing.

He spilled during an exclusive chat: "I think that Jake saying 'I love you' was definitely done as a reaction to being caught off guard.

"It felt like more of a case of 'if I say this now then I'll smooth things out', like the other girls were saying, I think that's 100% what's happened.

"I've called it from early on that Jake wasn't fully 100% into her and for the public to have voted that and for it to be revealed to Liberty that the public think she's in a one-sided relationship was only right - it definitely needed to come out."

His intentions have been questioned ( Image: itv)
Marcel is spilling the tea ( Image: ITV)

Marcel, who was on the ITV2 dating show in 2017, thinks Jake could well be playing up to the cameras.

He said: "I think Jake is going to do his best to try and convince her, but when you're in there, there are moments when people do things just for the gesture and just to have a moment.

"I think Jake saying he'd been waiting for two weeks to say it... to me, if he loved her he would have just said it and it would have been natural, he wouldn't be saving it for a big gesture, unless you were doing it for TV.

"That's another reason he's coming across so fake because he's trying to do everything so it's set up and he's got all of these big gestures to make it look like he's amazing, but he doesn't seem natural with it, it feels very staged and forced from his side."

Marcel thinks Jake has blown his chances of winning ( Image: ITV)

And while Marcel, who shares baby boy Roman with his fiancée Rebecca Vieira, thinks Jake and Liberty may survive the next dumping, he thinks Jake has completely blown their chances of winning the show.

He added: "I think they're going to still try to make it through but they've been voted by the rest of the Islanders as one of the least compatible couples off the back of all of the drama they've had in the last week.

"At the same time, it's a competition, and it's the final week, that's why all those couples who've been their best mates have voted for them.

Has the prize money just slipped from Jake's grasp?

"Obviously, the people in the villa are seeing a lot more than we are, but I think everyone's made their mind up on them.

"They'll get past this vote because Brett and Priya are going to be the ones to go home, but I don't think they're going to win the show.

"I think it'll be a situation of, give it a couple months after the show and I think Jake will definitely be out of there."

* Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2

