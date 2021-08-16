Montague Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MONTAGUE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of very light rain during the day; while slight chance of very light rain then chance of rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 mph



