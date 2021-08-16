Montague Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MONTAGUE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of very light rain during the day; while slight chance of very light rain then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
