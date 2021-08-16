Weather Forecast For Mill City
MILL CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny then patchy drizzle during the day; while areas of drizzle overnight
- High 84 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy drizzle then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
