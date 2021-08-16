Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Pentagon sending more troops to secure Kabul airport; all flights suspended

By Clyde Hughes
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0iHk_0bSxiJ5Y00
People rush to their homes after Taliban fighters entered Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday. Photo by Bashir Darwish/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Pentagon said Monday it is sending hundreds of more troops to Afghanistan after chaos reigned at the international airport in Kabul in the wake of the Taliban's abrupt rise to power.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin authorized the immediate deployment of an additional infantry battalion to Kabul, spokesman John Kirby told reporters during a news briefing at the Pentagon.

The battalion was scheduled to be part of a quick reaction force in Kuwait.

"Currently, there are approximately 2,500 U.S. troops at the airport," the press secretary said. "Over the next 24 hours we expect additional forces to arrive from both the 82nd Airborne Division and a battalion from a Marine Expeditionary Unit. That should bring our force level to over 3,000."

A total of about 6,000 U.S. troops have now been ordered to secure the airport and are expected to arrive within days to facilitate evacuations. U.S. Embassy personnel began arriving at the airport on Sunday.

The additional manpower is coming after hundreds of diplomatic officials, members of the fallen government and civilians searched desperately for a way out of Afghanistan after the Taliban's abrupt rise to power.

People scattered through terminals and even onto the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in a frenzy to leave the capital city, which fell to Taliban fighters in stunning fashion on Sunday.

Civilians clung to a U.S. military transport plane on Monday as it attempted to depart the airport, CNN reported.

As the situation deteriorated, U.S. troops opened fire as they tried to control the crowd to allow planes to take off. Officials ultimately suspended the evacuation flights and all commercial flights were suspended.

Two armed Afghans were killed by U.S. troops, the Pentagon spokesman said.

"We are working to reestablish security at Hamid Karzai International Airport following breaches overnight that emanated from the civilian side of the airfield," Kirby said. "At this time, out of an abundance of caution, there are no flights coming or going, military or civilian."

Witnesses reported that multiple Afghan civilians who'd grabbed onto the side of an Air Force jet were run over and killed. Some had held onto the planes even after they'd left the ground. Witnesses told The Wall Street Journal three people were found dead outside the passenger terminal building.

"We can confirm that the safe evacuation of all embassy personnel is now complete," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said, according to CNN.

"All embassy personnel are located on the premises of Hamid Karzai International Airport, whose perimeter is secured by the U.S. military."

"The United States joins the international community in affirming that Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement late Sunday. "Roads, airports, and border crossing must remain open, and calm must be maintained.

"The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them."

The White House said U.S. President Joe Biden will speak about the situation in Afghanistan on Monday afternoon.

Britain, Canada and Germany were among the countries evacuating their embassies and diplomatic personnel also sought flights out of the country.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled on Sunday and groups of Taliban fighters took over the presidential palace in Kabul. Monday, security officials handed over further control and pleaded for a peaceful transition of power.

"I say welcome to them, and I congratulate them," one security official said, according to The New York Times.

All over the country, Taliban leaders were seen taking authority from government officials with little, if any, resistance. Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai said he has formed a council with other government leaders to meet with the Taliban for a peaceful transition.

The Taliban agreed to a peaceful transition and said they entered Kabul to restore order and public safety. Some Kabul residents immediately started tearing down advertisements showing women without headscarves, for fear it could upset Taliban leaders. Their version of Islam excludes women from much of public life.

The mass exodus comes amid rising fears among Afghans about what might occur now that Taliban fighters have retaken control after American forces had kept them at bay for two decades.

Women in Afghanistan are particularly concerned, as they were greatly oppressed the last time the Taliban had a share of power in 2001.

"Please spare a thought for the people women and girls of Afghanistan. A tragedy unfolds in front of our eyes," Phumzile Mlambo, the executive director of U.N. Women, said in a tweet.

The completion of the swift Taliban takeover came about two weeks before the deadline imposed by the U.S. military to have all troops withdrawn from Afghanistan. Biden announced the pullout earlier this year and the Pentagon said in recent weeks that the withdrawal was more than 90% complete.

Taliban fighters moved quickly in capturing provincial capitals across Afghanistan over the past week, leading some current and former U.S. officials to worry that Afghan forces could do little to stop them.

Citing documents obtained for a forthcoming book, The Washington Post reported Monday that U.S. leaders in Afghanistan worried for years that Afghanistan's police and military structure would never be able to operate effectively without U.S. assistance -- largely due to a lack of motivation, lack of education among trainees and systemic corruption throughout the Afghan military apparatus.

The Post report notes that the U.S. government spent $85 billion over the 20 years American forces were in Afghanistan to train and equip Afghan armies and police.

Comments / 1

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
167K+
Followers
38K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hamid Karzai
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Pentagon#Defense#Marine Expeditionary Unit#U S Embassy#Cnn#Afghans#Air Force#The Wall Street Journal#U S State Department#State#The White House#The New York Times#Islam#American#U N Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Fact check: Biden claims al Qaeda is 'gone' from Afghanistan. Then the Pentagon confirms it's still there

Washington (CNN) — Defending the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said at the White House on Friday: "Look, let's put this thing in perspective. What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point, with al Qaeda gone? We went to Afghanistan for the express purpose of getting rid of al Qaeda in Afghanistan as well as -- as well as -- getting Osama bin Laden. And we did."
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

US Marine who saved baby at Kabul airport identified

U.S. officials confirmed Friday that a baby seen in viral video being handed to American service members over the top of a barbwire fence at Kabul’s airport is now safe inside the perimeter, and it is in part due to the help of a Marine. "I can confirm the uniformed...
AfghanistanPosted by
The Independent

How the Taliban is funded: Where the militant group gets money and weapons

The swift Taliban military onslaught that saw the militant group take over the whole of Afghanistan in a matter of weeks revealed how wealthy it has become since the ousting of its regime in 2001.In the past two decades, the insurgents have run a state-like economy in the areas they controlled. They relied on various fundraising sources, such as drug trafficking and other criminal activities, extortion and taxes, charitable donations and foreign assistance.“The Taliban operates a classic ‘territory controlling’ financial model; in other words, it earns the bulk of its funds from the people and businesses in areas that...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans To Propose Bill Forcing Biden Administration To Reveal How Much US Weaponry Taliban Seized During Takeover

Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee plan to offer legislation that would require the Biden administration to reveal how much U.S. equipment was taken by the Taliban. The Republicans told the Daily Caller News Foundation that they would introduce the bill during the upcoming full committee markup of the...
WorldTelegraph

Taliban takeover of Afghanistan a ‘US-backed conspiracy’, says Islamic State

The Islamic State group has lashed out at the Taliban, its regional foe, in a bitter editorial which baselessly claims the takeover of Afghanistan is a US-backed conspiracy. In a rambling propaganda piece, published in the Islamic State’s al-Naba newsletter, the group seeks to present the Taliban as fake jihadists and alleges that the group is collaborating with the United States.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resistance to Taliban is doomed, says Russian envoy to Afghanistan

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan praised the conduct of the Taliban on Friday in the days since its takeover, saying there was no alternative to the hardline Islamist group and resistance to it would fail. The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect efforts by Russia to...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Pentagon pressed on why British paratroopers leaving Kabul airport to rescue citizens but Americans aren't

The Pentagon was pressed Thursday to explain why the U.S. isn't rescuing Americans outside of the Kabul airport as the British are doing for their citizens. At a press briefing, Fox News' Jennifer Griffin said: "General Taylor, British paratroopers are leaving the airport, going into Kabul to rescue and evacuate some of their citizens who are trapped [and] can't get to the airport because of the Taliban."
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as the Taliban take charge

US military transports carried 3,000 people out of Kabul on Thursday, official says. The US Air Force evacuated approximately 3,000 people from Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday, according to a White House official. Nearly 350 US citizens were among the evacuees, the official said, with the others being...

Comments / 1

Community Policy