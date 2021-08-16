Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Family overcomes incredible odds after father survives double lung and kidney transplants

By Carole Meekins
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v8681_0bSxiGRN00

The story of Ricky Byington is one of love, survival, setbacks, and miracles.

Brenda Byington first met Ricky when she was his nurse, treating him for cystic fibrosis.

"I first started taking care of him about probably about 16 years ago," she shares.

But Brenda admits, dating a patient was not an option. But when Ricky underwent a double lung transplant, he was no longer a patient. The relationship grew into marriage.

She recalls, "I first met him when I was a brand-new nurse, and he was a CF patient, and he was so sick. But no matter how sick he was he could always just smile and laugh, and he just was so, he just had this like positive energy about him. He was such a happy person."

When Ricky got a double lung transplant, he got the most out of life. Ricky exclaims, "As soon as I got my transplant. I think one of the first things I did was jump out of a plane!"

Quite a feat for a young man who always thought he would die young.

Brenda notes, "From the beginning, when he was a baby, he was told he wasn't going to live past 18. So he grew up believing 'I'm going to be dead before I'm an adult.'"

The Byingtons were told they probably could not have children. But they were blessed with what they call three miracles: twin daughters, and a son. "They're very special. They're very special and we, we went through IVF, to get them," says Brenda.

"We're blessed. We're so blessed," adds Ricky.

The couple decided early on that their first born would be named Story.

"With our first baby, he had me sign a note that says 'no matter if our baby was a boy or girl, it's going to be Story.' With me being his nurse, and his double-lung transplant, we had such a wonderful story." explains Brenda.

It's a story Ricky is reminded of daily. He almost always wears a special bracelet he got from the relative of the man whose lungs are now in his chest.

"My lung donor. Angel Bob, you know. He's in heaven. He's always watching us," said Ricky.

About a year and a half ago, there was a major setback. Heavy medications took their toll, and Ricky's kidneys failed. He says through it all, his wife continued to be his angel.

"Last year I couldn't walk. I couldn't lift our daughter, who has cerebral palsy, and she had to take on the role of everybody in this house, and it's amazing how she does it with a smile. She never complains," he reveals.

But Brenda points out, "I complain a little bit."

Ricky quickly says, "Not to me." They both laugh.

"She's truly an amazing person. She's a true Angel," says Ricky.

While Ricky was on dialysis, the couple prayed for a new kidney.

"We were scared. One of the hardest things when it comes to kidney donation is to find a match."

But all along, Brenda had a feeling she would be a match for her husband. She was right.

"It was pretty incredible when they told us that I was his match."

"She told me on my birthday!" shares Rick.

Brenda notes, "We've been doing dialysis at home for the last almost a year and a half."

"It's such a good step for us to be able to not take that time every day. More time that we can spend with our children and more time just playing and being together. That's really what that, that's just what we want for our family, we just want to be together. So, this will be very exciting for us."

The couple underwent surgery July 15. It was a success. Ricky's kidneys started working right away.

Undergoing a double lung transplant and kidney transplant means overcoming incredible odds.

But the Byingtons' are looking forward to the future and say they will take one day at a time.

For others facing serious health challenges, this is advice from Ricky Byington.

"You just keep on fighting."

So, the love story that began with a very sick young man and a dedicated nurse has proven to be the perfect prescription for love. Ricky admits, "We know this won't be our last challenge. We know there will be more, more things ahead. But we're going take this one day at a time, one diagnosis at a time. But we'll do whatever it takes to keep on going and to keep our family strong."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Transplants#Kidneys#Cf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Tyla

Woman Gives Birth To Four Babies In Less Than A Year

Jessica Pritchard, 31, gave birth to four babies in less than a year after getting pregnant twice during lockdown. The primary school teacher gave birth to her second daughter Mia in May 2020 and then welcomed triplets in April - just 11 months later. Jessica, who also has an eight-year-old...
CelebritiesPeople

Shawn Johnson Says Daughter, 21 Months, Has 'Bad' Ear Infection, Isolating Away from Newborn Baby

Shawn Johnson East says her 21-month-old daughter is isolating away from her newborn baby brother while getting over a "bad" ear infection. The Olympic gymnast gave birth to her second child, a son, on Monday, July 19, and on her Instagram Story Wednesday, she shared that daughter Drew Hazel had contracted an ear infection and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is a common respiratory virus that typically causes cold-like symptoms, according to the CDC.
Kidsthelakewoodscoop.com

He Was Born Completely Normal. But When He Turned 3, They Saw The Signs.

[COMMUNICATED] How much does it take to scare a mother of eight children? Rachel Franko had seen her fair share of broken bones, scrapes and bruises. But when her three-year-old started to spasm uncontrollably, she admits that she was truly scared. Watching her cute brown-eyed toddler start to twitch like something had possessed him could only be described as downright terrifying.
Family RelationshipsWashington Post

A mom of 4 who died of covid days after her husband makes one final wish: ‘Make sure my kids get vaccinated’

A few weeks ago, Lydia Rodriguez thought her body was strong enough to fight the coronavirus without the vaccine. But after a week-long church camp, she and other members of her family tested positive for the coronavirus. By the time Rodriguez, 42, changed her mind and asked for the shot, it was too late, her doctor said. A ventilator awaited her, her cousin Dottie Jones told The Washington Post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy