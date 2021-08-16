Harlem Daily Weather Forecast
HARLEM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
