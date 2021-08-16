Grace threatens quake-stricken Haiti, Fred reforms to tropical storm, tropical depression 8 forms

The National Hurricane Center says Fred continues to strengthen Monday, as tropical depression Grace drenches earthquake-damaged Haiti and a third tropical system, tropical depression 8, churns in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Fred was located in the Gulf of Mexico and could make landfall by Monday evening along the Florida Panhandle, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. A tropical storm warning and a storm surge warning were in effect for coastal areas.

Fred had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) and was located about 80 miles (125 kilometers) SSW of Apalachicola, Florida. It was traveling north at 10 mph (17 km/h).

Forecasters said the system could slightly strengthen before landfall.

The main threats from Fred were rainfall - anywhere from 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) for Florida's Big Bend and Panhandle - and storm surge. High water between 3 to 5 feet (1 to 1.5 meters) could enter the area between Indian Pass and the Steinhatchee River, depending on the tide at the time of Fred's arrival.

Anticipating Fred, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the state's Panhandle region. And Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement Saturday saying her administration was monitoring the weather and "will be ready to act from the state level if needed."

Meanwhile, tropical depression Grace was dropping rain over Puerto Rico early Monday and forecast to move over Hispaniola later in the day. The hurricane center said forecasted rainfall between 5 inches and 10 inches (13 and 25 centimeters) could cause flooding and possible mudslides for Haiti and the Dominican Republic through Tuesday.

Haiti was already dealing with the effects of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, which struck Saturday and was blamed for nearly 1,300 deaths.

Grace was centered 160 miles (260 kilometers) east-southeast of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and moving west at 15 mph (24 kph). Top winds were around 35 mph (55 kph), with little change in strength forecast during the next few days.

Both Grace and Fred, regardless of their storm status, posed a heavy rain and flood threat, forecasters said.

Tropical depression eight, which is expected to become tropical depression Henri sometime on Monday, formed late Sunday near Bermuda, and the hurricane center predicted it would become a tropical storm sometime Monday. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the island.

The system had maximum sustained winds around 35 mph (55 kph). It was located about 110 miles (180 kilometers) east of Bermuda and expected to make a "slow clockwise turn toward the west" over the next few days, forecasters said in an advisory.

The center of the depression was forecast to move southeast and south of the island territory.

