Niland, CA

Sun forecast for Niland — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Niland Dispatch
 5 days ago

(NILAND, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Niland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bSxi6hM00

  • Monday, August 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 84 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Niland Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

