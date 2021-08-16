Cancel
Kevin Clifton teases Strictly Come Dancing return as he eyes up judging role

By Kirsty McCormack
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
Kevin Clifton has revealed he hasn't shut the door on Strictly Come Dancing completely.

The 38-year-old professional dancer appeared on Monday's Loose Women, and the panel couldn't resist asking him about the BBC One Show.

Gloria Hunniford said to the former Strictly star: "Strictly goes out to 12 million people sometimes in every Saturday night, so surely you must miss that enormous audience in one swoop?"

"I guess in terms of the audience, you’re only seeing the studio audience when you're doing it," he began, as Gloria quickly butted in and added: "Yeah but you know you're going out to 12 million people!"

Kevin Clifton has revealed he hasn't shut the door on Strictly Come Dancing completely

"Yeah which is pretty nerve-racking sometimes," Kevin continued.

"Yeah I mean I love the show, I love Strictly Come Dancing. It's been a massive part of my life, I did it for seven years and I still love it," he continued.

"And there's still a part of me that says, 'never say never' about going back to it.

"Maybe even in a different role, who knows, but for now everything's theatre for me."

Kevin was a professional on Strictly Come Dancing for seven years but stepped down in 2020 ( Image: PA)

Kaye Adams then replied: "Well, Kevin you did say perhaps another role... Anton's got that judging seat for a wee while, but he might just be keeping it warm for you Kevin?"

He quickly replied: "Hey, if he wants to move aside or any of the others want to move aside at any point, I will happily be a judge on Strictly Come Dancing."

"Okay, well we've got that on tape now!" Kaye replied laughing.

Kevin appeared on Monday's Loose Women and said he'd love to be a Strictly judge in the future

Kevin announced in March 2020 that he was leaving Strictly Come Dancing citing that he wanted to focus on "other areas of his career".

His comments come after the full Strictly Come Dancing line-up was announced last week.

Stars such as McFly singer Tom Fletcher, Loose Women's Judi Love, and BBC News broadcaster Dan Walker, are all taking part in the 2021 series.

Loose Women airs weekdays at 12:30pm on ITV.

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

