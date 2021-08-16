Gordon Weather Forecast
GORDON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
