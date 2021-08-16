Fountain City Daily Weather Forecast

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.