Daily Weather Forecast For Cook

COOK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 90 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



