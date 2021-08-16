Weather Forecast For Bowman
BOWMAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 101 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 103 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
