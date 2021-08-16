Byers Daily Weather Forecast
BYERS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny then smoke during the day; while smoke overnight
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
