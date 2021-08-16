4-Day Weather Forecast For Challis
CHALLIS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
