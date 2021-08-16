4-Day Weather Forecast For Cushing
CUSHING, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
