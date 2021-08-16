Daily Weather Forecast For Navajo
NAVAJO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
