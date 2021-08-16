Weather Forecast For Wellfleet
WELLFLEET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 69 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 70 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
