Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Paden City

(PADEN CITY, WV) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Paden City Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Paden City:

Monday, August 16 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight High 80 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 84 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.