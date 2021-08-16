Ronda Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RONDA, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
