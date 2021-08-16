Cancel
Clinton, IA

Today's meetings

By Winona Whitaker
Clinton Herald
Clinton Herald
 5 days ago
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann (right) speaks at Monday's Board of Supervisors meeting. Board Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. is pictured at left.

MONDAY, AUG. 16

Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton, IA. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To attend electronically, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.

Central DeWitt Community School Board, 3 p.m., via Zoom. The public may attend in person at the Administration Center, 331 E. 8th Street, DeWitt, or via Zoom Webinar Link https://cd-csd.zoom.us/j/82474484691?pwd=amt2ZHVRdXNUekhpVlRSY2xreGZGdz09. The Zoom passcode is 186328.

Clinton Public Library Board of Trustees, 515 p.m., 306 Eighth Ave. S., Clinton, lower level meeting room. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 190 208 721#.

Camanche Community School District Board of Directors, 7:30 p.m., Administrative Center, 702 13th Avenue, Camanche. For electronic access to the meeting, contact Tom Parker at tparker@camanchecsd.org.

Clinton Herald

Clinton Herald

Clinton, IA
Media Account for Clinton Herald

