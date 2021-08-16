Today's meetings

Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann (right) speaks at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Board Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. is pictured at left. John Rohlf | Clinton Herald

MONDAY, AUG. 16

Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton, IA. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To attend electronically, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.

Central DeWitt Community School Board, 3 p.m., via Zoom. The public may attend in person at the Administration Center, 331 E. 8th Street, DeWitt, or via Zoom Webinar Link https://cd-csd.zoom.us/j/82474484691?pwd=amt2ZHVRdXNUekhpVlRSY2xreGZGdz09. The Zoom passcode is 186328.

Clinton Public Library Board of Trustees, 515 p.m., 306 Eighth Ave. S., Clinton, lower level meeting room. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 190 208 721#.

Camanche Community School District Board of Directors, 7:30 p.m., Administrative Center, 702 13th Avenue, Camanche. For electronic access to the meeting, contact Tom Parker at tparker@camanchecsd.org.