Bregman (quadriceps) started at third base and went 1-for-5 with a double and a walk for Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday. For the second day in a row, Bregman played in the field for nine innings, which is an indication he's nearing a return to Houston. The latest plan revealed by the team was that Bregman would remain with the Skeeters through the weekend before a decision is made about his next step. The Astros are off Monday, so Bregman could conceivably return Tuesday at home against Colorado.