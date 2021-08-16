John Day Weather Forecast

JOHN DAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.