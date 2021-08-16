Lame Deer Daily Weather Forecast
LAME DEER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 99 °F, low 67 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 98 °F, low 55 °F
- 13 to 17 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
