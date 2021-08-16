Cancel
Eason efficient, Ehlinger shines late as Colts beat Panthers

By PHILLIP B. WILSON Associated Press
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jacob Eason was efficient in place of the injured Carson Wentz, and rookie Sam Ehlinger delivered in the final quarter for the Indianapolis Colts. Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick out of Texas, began his NFL debut with an interception. But he regrouped and drove the Colts to a tying touchdown capped by his 2-point conversion run. Ehlinger then scrambled 11 and 9 yards to set up Eddy Pineiro’s 30-yard field goal in the final seconds, and the Colts beat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 in a preseason game Sunday.

NFLSouth Bend Tribune

Doyel: Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger? Colts have a quarterback competition, not a dilemma

INDIANAPOLIS – The two guys are just so different. Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger, I’m talking about. The two Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks competing for the starting job until Carson Wentz returns from foot surgery. Eason looks special when the play unfolds as it should, dropping back and standing in the pocket and delivering lasers to open receivers. Ehlinger tends to look special when everything isn’t perfect, gently fitting the ball into a small space or just putting it under his arm and running for yardage.
NFLBoston Globe

Colts’ backup quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger effective in absence of Carson Wentz

Jacob Eason was efficient in place of the injured Carson Wentz, and rookie Sam Ehlinger delivered in the final quarter for the Indianapolis Colts. Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick out of Texas, began his NFL debut with an interception. But he regrouped and drove the Colts to a tying touchdown capped by his 2-point conversion run. Ehlinger then scrambled 11 and 9 yards to set up Eddy Pineiro’s 30-yard field goal in the final seconds, and the Colts beat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 in a preseason game Sunday.
NFLESPN

Indianapolis Colts' Sam Ehlinger now splitting QB reps with Jacob Eason

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts rookie Sam Ehlinger has closed the gap against Jacob Eason to be the team's starting quarterback if Carson Wentz is not ready for the start of the regular season. Ehlinger, who was selected in the sixth round of this year's draft, split first-team practice snaps...
NFLWashington Times-Herald

Colts Notebook: Ehlinger continues to impress

WESTFIELD – Once the second-team offense penetrated the 20-yard line late in Saturday’s practice, it seemed like a fait accompli. Sam Ehlinger was going to find the end zone. Technically, the Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback did it twice. He appeared to score on a 4-yard scramble, but the ball was...
NFLNBC Sports

Ehlinger, Eason split first-team reps for Colts after Wentz injury

The Colts have a potential quarterback competition looming after former Eagles QB Carson Wentz injured his foot at training camp. Indianapolis has started seven different quarterbacks over the past six years, so instability at the position is nothing new following the Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck eras. This time, it’s second-year Jacob Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger vying for the starting job.
NFLCBS Sports

Colts vs. Panthers preseason score, takeaways: Sam Ehlinger leads Indy's comeback win in first NFL action

The Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts wrapped up Week 1 of the 2021 NFL preseason on Sunday, as Frank Reich and his Colts pulled out a 21-18 comeback victory. After rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger led Indy 61 yards down the field with time winding down in the fourth quarter, Eddy Pineiro knocked a 30-yard, game-winning field goal. It was a tale of two halves, as the Panthers secured a five-point lead at the halftime break thanks to the magnificent play of quarterback P.J. Walker, but Ehlinger was able to come in and flip the script.
NFLIndianapolis Colts

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Sam Ehlinger, Jacob Eason, Mike Strachan And D-Line Shine In Joint Practice With Carolina Panthers

WESTFIELD, Ind. — It's tough to decide which highlight to lead off with from the Colts' Thursday joint practices with the Carolina Panthers. Should it be Mike Strachan's physical snag of a Sam Ehlinger pass for a touchdown? How about Jacob Eason ripping a strike to Kylen Granson for a score? Or Michael Pittman Jr. flashing some toe drag swag for a leaping touchdown and spiking the ball 20 feet in the air and into general manager Chris Ballard's hands?
NFLIndianapolis Colts

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Frank Reich Confirms Plan For Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger vs. Panthers; Doug Pederson Shows Up For Special Philly Reunion

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Veteran Panthers offensive tackle Cameron Erving told Panthers.com’s Darin Gantt on Thursday that his team "didn't match (the Colts') energy today overall," after the day's. That was apparent in the Colts popping highlight-reel plays all over the field and winning the physical battle on Thursday, as linebacker Bobby Okereke said.

