Two weeks ago, Amelia Loftus, owner of Hidden Fortress Coffee Roasting, was on the brink of closing her cafe in Watsonville just shy of its five-year anniversary. The shop, located at the end of a sleepy business complex on Hangar Way, had been struggling to retain old staff and find new, qualified candidates to replace them. Loftus was running the shop for almost a month by herself—roasting the coffee, managing the store and doing barista duties.