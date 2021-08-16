COVID and the Classroom: Health Reminders for the School Year

Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., August 16, 2021 – Now marks the time when students are gearing up for a new school year. Consistent with New Jersey state guidelines regarding quarantine and mask restrictions, students will begin adjusting to returning to school full-time after months of online or hybrid learning. It is important to be reminded of ways to protect children’s overall health and wellness, especially if your child is immunosuppressed due to treatment for cancer or other health conditions. Peter Cole, MD, chief of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey shares healthy habits and reminders that may help ease the transition back into the classroom.