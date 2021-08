Politicians Down Under still appear to be competing with each other to be the strictest Covid scolds in the world. The premier of Victoria, Dan Andrews, attracted notice this week with one particular threat. During a furious telling-off of the Australian public, Andrews announced: “There will be no removal of masks to consume alcohol outdoors. You will no longer be able to remove your mask to drink a cocktail at a pop-up beer-garden on a footpath as part of a pub crawl.”