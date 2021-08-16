Fosston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FOSSTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
