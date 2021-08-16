Weather Forecast For Salome
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while patchy blowing dust overnight
- High 100 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 98 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
