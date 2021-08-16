Weather Forecast For Salome

SALOME, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while patchy blowing dust overnight High 100 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 98 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



