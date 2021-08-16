Weather Forecast For Baudette

BAUDETTE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 26 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 22 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 89 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



