Weather Forecast For Baudette
BAUDETTE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
