Santa Claus Daily Weather Forecast

SANTA CLAUS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.