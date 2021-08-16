Cancel
Ashley, OH

A rainy Monday in Ashley — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Ashley News Flash
 5 days ago

(ASHLEY, OH) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Ashley Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ashley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bSxfqWi00

  • Monday, August 16

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

