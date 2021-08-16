Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

West. Tisbury is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

Posted by 
West Tisbury Voice
West Tisbury Voice
 5 days ago

(WEST. TISBURY, MA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Tisbury:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0bSxfpdz00

  • Monday, August 16

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 80 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

West Tisbury Voice

West Tisbury Voice

West Tisbury, MA
6
Followers
205
Post
222
Views
ABOUT

With West Tisbury Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy