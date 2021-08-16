Cancel
Gillette, WY

Huge electric guitar art project taking shape in Gillette

By JAKE GOODRICK Gillette News Record
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILLETTE (AP) — Laid out across the large floor space inside of the Area 59 workshop — and taking up a lot of it — was about 22 feet of giant guitar. Designed and mapped out in paper, its blueprint stretches across the middle of the work space floor, right beside a black steel plate cut into the body of a warlock-styled electric guitar. The guitar’s jagged edges shoot out of each of its corners, similar to what one might expect Metallica to riff on, but exponentially larger.

