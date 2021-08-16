Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

Crying Afghan girl shares fears of 'dying slowly in history' as Taliban seize power

By Graeme Murray
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPHBo_0bSxfZiT00

A devastated Afghan girl has said she fears "dying slowly in history" as the Taliban prepares to seize power in Kabul.

In an emotional video she speaks about the world's treatment of her country.

The short film which emerged before the group secured control of Afghanistan on Sunday.

The heartbreaking video has attracted more than 1.6 million views and moved thousands of viewers.

It was posted by Masih Alinejad on Twitter and shows the weeping girl whose identity remains unknown.

In a clip she cries: "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan,"

"I cannot help crying," she says. "No one cares about us. We'll die slowly in history."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Txn3j_0bSxfZiT00
The video has gone viral days before the Taliban successfully established their control on Sunday ( Image: TWITTER)

United Nations’ Secretary-General António Guterres published a statement on the same day.

It read: "Afghanistan is spinning out of control" and that the conflict is 'taking an even bigger toll on women and children.'

He also said said he was "deeply disturbed by early indications that the Taliban are imposing severe restrictions on human rights in the areas under their control, particularly targeting women and journalists."

He added: "It is particularly horrifying and heartbreaking to see reports of the hard-won rights of Afghan girls and women being ripped away from them.

In the past Afghan women were not allowed to work, study, or be treated by male doctors unless they were accompanied by a man.

Those who violated the laws were imprisoned, public flogged and even executed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rzxvv_0bSxfZiT00
The video of the unknown girl has attracted around 1.6 million views ( Image: TWITTER)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Svx81_0bSxfZiT00
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai with his daughters ( Image: Hamid Karzai/Facebook/REUTERS)

International representatives tried to open schools for girls and allowed women to return to work after the Taliban's ousting from power in 2001.

But now rebels have seized provincial capitals and control much of the country, Afghan women face an uncertain future.

The chairwoman of the Commons International Development Committee said the freedoms won in Afghanistan have been "obliterated in a matter of weeks".

Labour MP Sarah Champion said: "Faced with the terrifying prospect of a return to draconian rule, Afghans fearing for their futures, their families and, some, their lives are fleeing. Anywhere will do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13wkTB_0bSxfZiT00
People try to board planes at Kabul airport as Taliban take control ( Image: Twitter)

"The hard-won freedoms of the past decade have been obliterated in a matter of weeks. The situation facing women and girls is especially worrying.

"The international community must do all it can to get survivors out safely and the UK Government must play a full part, leading by example in fulfilling any pledged donations quickly and completely. Doing anything else will be a betrayal of the Afghan people and the legacy of the soldiers who lost their lives in the pursuit of their freedom."

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

385K+
Followers
81K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Masih Alinejad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Afghans#Kabul#The Afghan#United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Video reportedly shows Taliban execute Afghan police chief

Disturbing footage has emerged of an Afghan police chief being executed by the Taliban — after he surrendered to the militants, according to reports. Former BBC journalist Nasrin Nawa posted the gruesome video which appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, head of the police in Badghis province near Herat. The...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Afghan resistance fighters take back territory from Taliban

The fight for Afghanistan may not be entirely over. A high-ranking former Afghan government official said Friday that resistance fighters — mainly made of about 300 battle-ready mujahideen members and commanders linked to the Northern Alliance — wrestled three districts in the northeastern Baghlan province out of Taliban control on Friday, killing upwards of 36 Taliban fighters and wounding dozens more.
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The unnamed journalist, who works for German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), is one of several reporters the Taliban have hunted in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse, the media outlet reported. The journalist is reportedly safe and currently living in Germany.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Afghan female entrepreneur confronts the Taliban over women’s rights, as signs of former brutality emerge

On Wednesday, just days after the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan, Asiya, decided to leave her home and talk to the Taliban. She got dressed, put on her red lipstick and left. She went live on Instagram to encourage her friends to get out and show to the Taliban that they are “no more the women who were sitting at home and accepting their restrictive rules”.Asiya, now 22, lives in the Afghan capital, Kabul, where in recent years she trained as a lawyer and set up three businesses. She is fearful the hard won progress on women’s rights will be...
Middle EastNew York Post

Afghan mom blinded by Taliban claims they feed women’s bodies to dogs

An Afghan mom who was shot and had her eyes gouged out for getting a job claims the Taliban have also fed women’s bodies to dogs. “In the eyes of Taliban, women are not living, breathing human beings, but merely some meat and flesh to be battered,” Khatera, who now lives in Delhi and uses only one name, told India’s News 18.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Fact check: Biden claims al Qaeda is 'gone' from Afghanistan. Then the Pentagon confirms it's still there

Washington (CNN) — Defending the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said at the White House on Friday: "Look, let's put this thing in perspective. What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point, with al Qaeda gone? We went to Afghanistan for the express purpose of getting rid of al Qaeda in Afghanistan as well as -- as well as -- getting Osama bin Laden. And we did."
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
LifestyleTelegraph

Chaos as Kabul airport closes after fatal crush at the barricades

Kabul airport was shut down on Saturday and US citizens were urged not to head there in their attempt to flee Afghanistan, as the situation in the country degenerated further. The US State Department announced it was closing the airport for at least 48 hours to concentrate on processing the hundreds already inside.

Comments / 0

Community Policy