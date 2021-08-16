Monday rain in Marengo: Ideas to make the most of it
(MARENGO, IN) Monday is set to be rainy in Marengo, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marengo:
Monday, August 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0