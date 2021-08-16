Humboldt Weather Forecast
HUMBOLDT, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
