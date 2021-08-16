Monday sun alert in Kellogg — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(KELLOGG, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kellogg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kellogg:

Monday, August 16 Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then haze overnight High 89 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.