Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Chan Gailey, Lee Smith talk Fitz's career and what makes him a great leader

By Matt Warren
Buffalo Rumblings
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat profile from The Athletic discussing Ryan Fitzpatrick's entire career, what makes him a great leader, how he found success, and a whole lot more. Give it a read.

www.buffalorumblings.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Teams Ryan Fitzpatrick has played for throughout his career

Ryan Fitzpatrick has had a fascinating career, and in 2021, he’ll play for his ninth different team. Let’s take a look at a career that has seen Fitzpatrick play in five different divisions, win the AFC Offensive Player of the Week (OPOW) award five times, the NFC OPOW award three times, and the AFC Offensive Player of the Month award once.
NFLUSA Today

How the Bucs, Disney World gave new life to Ryan Fitzpatrick's NFL journey

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached out to quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2017, they were looking for a veteran presence to backup Jameis Winston. Fitzpatrick wasn’t just looking for his next opportunity to play in the NFL, but also weighing the quality of life his family might enjoy from a move to the Sunshine State.
NFLallfans.co

Ryan Fitzpatrick flashes, Chase Young dominates in Washington’s preseason loss to Patriots

Coach Ron Rivera wanted to see consistency in Washington’s preseason opener against the New England Patriots. He got it. Sort of. Washington came up short in Thursday’s 22-13 loss, but it did manage to put solid drives together, even if the team failed to capitalize fully on some opportunities. Ryan Fitzpatrick, making his debut in a Washington uniform, led the offense down the field for two drives. Chase Young, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, looks like he could be a candidate to bring home more hardware this year.
NFLYardbarker

LISTEN: Could Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke Become QB Committee?

The Washington Football Team has not had much consistency at the quarterback position for a while now. Some could argue that the team hasn't had an answer at QB since Kirk Cousins, while others would say that the team really hasn't had a competent signal caller since the team won a Super Bowl 30 years ago.
NFLCBS Sports

Football Team's Ryan Fitzpatrick: Struggles to get offense moving

Fitzpatrick completed seven of his 13 pass attempts for 96 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions in Friday's preseason game against the Bengals. Fitzpatrick led four offensive series for Washington, though that resulted in only three points. However, he did connect with some of his top receivers for big gains, highlighted by a 28-yard completion to Logan Thomas and a 29-yard gain on a deep pass to Dyami Brown. Though Fitzpatrick has not been formally named the starter in Washington to begin the season, he has started both of the team's preseason games to this point and is presumably locked into the role.
NFLfantraxhq.com

AVOID RYAN FITZPATRICK SHARES!

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. This article started as a DO NOT DRAFT list for quarterbacks, but I realized I didn’t have a huge problem with the ADPs of many QBs worth drafting. I think so many analysts spend time on analyzing QB play and historical performance, that we have a pretty good handle on who’s got the best chance to outperform their draft cost. There was one QB that stood out to me as particularly overvalued. That player is Ryan Fitzpatrick. I’m not trying to be a bully, but I’ve got some takes, friends.
NFLCBS Sports

Football Team's Adam Humphries: Sees three targets from Fitzpatrick

Humphries finished without a catch on three targets in Friday's preseason game against Cincinnati. The good news is that Humphries saw all three of his targets from projected starting QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, after accounting for two of Fitz's eight passes in the preseason opener. The veteran slot receiver is now just 1-of-5 for six yards this preseason, but the usage suggests he's on track for the No. 3 receiver role, or at least in position to split it with another player -- possibly rookie third-round pick Dyami Brown. Humphries probably needs the job to himself to have a real shot at mainstream fantasy value, even in an offense that heavily relies on three-wide sets.
NFLchatsports.com

Ryan Fitzpatrick Solid in WFT's Preseason Win over Bengals as Joe Burrow Sits

The Washington Football Team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 17-13 in preseason action on Friday at FedExField. Washington scored 11 unanswered points in the second half to turn a 10-6 deficit into a 17-10 lead thanks to a Dustin Hopkins 31-yard field goal and a one-yard rush from rookie running back Jaret Patterson with 11:47 remaining in regulation.
NFLchatsports.com

Ron Rivera Remains Mum on Naming Ryan Fitzpatrick Starting QB for Week 1

Even though it's widely assumed that Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the Washington Football Team's starting quarterback when the regular season begins, head coach Ron Rivera is apparently keeping the competition open. Speaking to reporters Saturday, Rivera explained why he hasn't named Fitzpatrick the starter:. "We don’t play for 21 days....

Comments / 1

Community Policy