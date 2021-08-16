Ryan Fitzpatrick, Chan Gailey, Lee Smith talk Fitz's career and what makes him a great leader

Humphries finished without a catch on three targets in Friday's preseason game against Cincinnati. The good news is that Humphries saw all three of his targets from projected starting QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, after accounting for two of Fitz's eight passes in the preseason opener. The veteran slot receiver is now just 1-of-5 for six yards this preseason, but the usage suggests he's on track for the No. 3 receiver role, or at least in position to split it with another player -- possibly rookie third-round pick Dyami Brown. Humphries probably needs the job to himself to have a real shot at mainstream fantasy value, even in an offense that heavily relies on three-wide sets.