Weather Forecast For Mcgregor
MCGREGOR, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0