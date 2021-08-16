Russellville Daily Weather Forecast

RUSSELLVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



