4-Day Weather Forecast For Henry

HENRY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



