Calais Daily Weather Forecast

CALAIS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear then patchy fog overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Rain Showers High 83 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.