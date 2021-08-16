4-Day Weather Forecast For Teec Nos Pos
TEEC NOS POS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
