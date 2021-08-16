Weather Forecast For Holyoke
HOLYOKE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny then smoke during the day; while smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
