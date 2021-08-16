Weather Forecast For Holyoke

HOLYOKE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny then smoke during the day; while smoke then mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 85 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.