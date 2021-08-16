Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WWE Teams Up With Goldin for Wrestling Memorabilia Auctions

By Randall Williams
Posted by 
Sportico
Sportico
 5 days ago

The WWE and Goldin, a marketplace for trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia, have partnered to offer exclusive merchandise through Goldin’s card and memorabilia auction that opens today.

“Goldin is a clear industry leader, and we believe this is an incredible opportunity to give fans a chance to own a unique piece of SummerSlam history,” Scott Zanghellini, the WWE senior vice president for revenue strategy and development, said in a release. Earlier this year, Goldin was purchased by a group whose ownership includes New York Mets owner Steve Cohen.

Fans can bid for a chance to win a tour with WWE Superstar Triple H through the WWE’s warehouse, which holds match-worn gear, championship title belts and rings from legendary events. Some of the archived WWE memorabilia inside the warehouse are the “Money in the Bank” briefcase from SummerSlam 2013, the ring skirt used at SummerSlam from 1989 through 1997, and the arena banner used at SummerSlam from 1992 through 1997.

A fan will also have the chance to win two tickets to WrestleMania and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker.

As part of the deal, WWE is offering a billion dollar bill signed by chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, as well as a one-of-one “billionaire bucks” T-shirt. The two items were designed specifically for the auction.

“We are honored to be working with WWE for our first-ever auction featuring fan experiences,” Ross Hoffman, CEO of Goldin, said in a release. Company founder Ken Goldin has sold more than $1 billion in memorabilia in sports, history and pop culture. The company has done over $240 million in sales so far this year.

“WWE has built a brand that is constantly innovating and providing the best to their fans, and we could not be more proud to help provide a new way to engage with their passionate fans,” Hoffman added.

The auction arrives before one of the WWE’s biggest events of the year, SummerSlam, which takes place in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this Saturday, the first time the event has been held at an NFL stadium. SummerSlam will stream exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

(This article was updated in the second paragraph to include information on Goldin’s sale earlier this year.)

Comments / 0

Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
206
Followers
1K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Vince Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Memorabilia#Combat#New York Mets#Bank#Summerslam 2013#Wrestlemania#Undertaker#Peacock#Wwe Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion ‘Went Broke’ After Quitting

The former WWE star Batista went on to try out his luck in the field of acting following his stint in Vince McMahon’s company. He is currently one of the top actors in Hollywood and doing well. However, he had to go through some hardships when he left pro wrestling...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Eric Bischoff reveals what Goldberg will do at SummerSlam

With the approach of SummerSlam, the h*ttest pay-per-view of the summer, great returns to WWE have been kicked off. After John Cena made an appearance on Money in the Bank ending a year's absence, Goldberg also returned to the TV screens to start a feud with Bobby Lashley. Not all...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt AEW Debut Spoiled In Photo?

Bray Wyatt’s tattoo artist Kyle A. Scarborough is hinting at his AEW debut. A fan asked, “I hope that your work is still featured on television no matter what happens in the future I think you did amazing work with Bray and whoever you work with is only going to benefit from your talent. I hope this is not the end of Bray only a new beginning.” Kyle responded, “It will be.” He posted an AEW GIF.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

WWE Wrestling Rumor Roundup: Becky Lynch and Beck Lynch returns

WWE continues to bring the fans back to action and entertainment with its returns and legends fighting for a current title at the next pay-per-view, SummerSlam. Fans wanted Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley, but Vince McMahon has other plans, and he may have made the right call. WWE Summerslam is...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon ‘Terrified’ By Male WWE Star

Stephanie McMahon loves to remind the WWE universe about her friendly relationship[s] to some of the WWE’s most iconic and legendary names. Stephanie McMahon would be the first person to tell you growing up that she was very friendly, for example, to the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Stephanie McMahon was recently ‘humiliated’ by Vince backstage.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Imminent’ Sale Rumor Revealed

WWE President Nick Khan has power as a board member and took the position in June. Khan took over and is responsible for making several major changes within the company Those changes are not limited to reports of Khan “leading the charge” to release more superstars. Nick Khan planning for...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Warned’ Fired WWE Tag Team

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail. Ronda Rousey match also outraged Vince McMahon. Former WWE Superstar Doug Basham believed his job was at risk after a conversation he had with Vince McMahon back in 2004. As part of the $1,000,000 Tough Enough series, contestants from the reality show participated in weekly challenges on WWE SmackDown.
WWEPosted by
UPI News

WWE 'SummerSlam' 2021: Who will win?

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- SummerSlam, WWE's biggest party of the summer, is taking place on Saturday and will be packed with returning legends and championship matches. The annual event will air live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in front of a live audience at 8 p.m. EDT on Peacock and on the WWE Network internationally.
WWErealsport101.com

WWE 2K22 "feels like a wrestling fan's wrestling game"

Things are looking good for this year's rebuilt engine. WWE 2K22 has remained relatively off the radar for several months, but that could turn out to be good news based on the latest reports. We won't know for sure how things pay off until we see the game in action,...
WWEComicBook

John Cena Reveals When He'll Stop Wrestling in WWE

John Cena is currently gearing up for a WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns at the SummerSlam event later this month. The Suicide Squad star has been back with the pro wrestling promotion since his surprise return at Money in the Bank last month and he's booked for appearances all the way up through WWE's return to Madison Square Garden in early September. But between his growing acting career and his age (44), Cena's amount of time in the ring has been rapidly decreasing over the past few years. And while he's stated in interviews that he'll never truly leave WWE, he explained on the ID1OT Podcast this week that he already knows when he'll stop competing in matches.
WWE411mania.com

Ask 411 Wrestling: Are WWE’s Releases Meant to Hurt AEW?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE auctioning off warehouse tour, McMahon billion dollar bill, more

WWE fans can now bid on a Vince McMahon signed "billion dollar bill" and one-of-a-kind t-shirt, a warehouse tour with Paul "Triple H" Levesque and several "game-used" props from various WWE SummerSlam shows. WWE announced a partnership with memorabilia marketplace Goldin on Monday who is facilitating the auction. The items...
MLBaudacy.com

Willie McCovey's MVP Award, Hall of Fame ring up for bidding in memorabilia auction

Nearly 200 items from San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey's personal collection are up for auction over the next two weeks. McCovey’s 1969 National League Most Valuable Player Award, his Baseball Hall of Fame ring and even a signed photo of McCovey, Willie Mays and Barry Bonds from the night Bonds joined his predecessors in the 500-home-run club.
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Selling 1-Of-A-Kind Vince McMahon Merchandise At Auction

WWE realizes all too well that their fans have a ton of disposable income, because those ridiculously expensive signature title belts seem to fly out of their official shop. Now fans will have a chance to own legit pieces of WWE history. Goldin, the leading auction house for trading cards,...
WWEEl Paso Times

WWE Supershow coming to El Paso in October, will feature Raw wrestling champions

The WWE Supershow with both WWE and Raw wrestlers is coming to El Paso for one show only, Oct. 17, at the Don Haskins Center. The show will feature Smackdown Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the women's champion Bianca Belair. Also in the ring will be Raw WWE champion Bobby Lashley, Raw women's champion Nikki A.S.H. Rey, Dominik Mysterio, Charlotte Flaire, Damian Priest, and Sasha Banks.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Top WWE Star Willing To Train Olympian Gable Steveson For Pro Wrestling

Seth Rollins has offered to train Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson for a career in pro wrestling. Steveson has already confirmed that he will be at Saturday’s SummerSlam. Steveson has interest from WWE and the UFC. “I mean, we’d love to have him. He seems like an incredible athlete, and...
NFLchatsports.com

I'll Train You To Wrestle In WWE!!

WWE, Seth Rollins, Kurt Angle, National Football League, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Vince McMahon, TMZ, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens. Those are three of the lucrative options U.S. Olympian Gable Steveson reportedly has on the table after winning a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Games. TMZ Sports ran into...
WWEAwful Announcing

The Ringer and WWE are teaming up for a new audio network exclusive to Spotify

WWE and The Ringer are partnering up to create an exclusive audio network for Spotify. Under the multi-year agreement, The Ringer and WWE will create original podcasts for Spotify and the Ringer website. Spotify will also become the exclusive home of WWE’s previously produced audio programming. The new partnership will...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Post-WWE Update On The IIconics And Their Pro Wrestling Futures

Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Billie Kay (Jessica McKay) and Peyton Royce (Cassie Lee) are reportedly active in the pro wrestling free agent market. There is no word on where the tag team formerly known as The IIconics will end up, but Fightful Select reports that they have both had interest from Impact Wrestling. However, it does not appear that a deal is being made with Impact.
NFLPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

WWE star Goldberg wrestles for love of son at SummerSlam

Bill Goldberg was seemingly retired, dabbling in acting and far removed from the days of his reign as undefeated champion in WCW or WrestleMania winner for WWE. He entertained millions of wrestling fans -- just never in the ring for the son born after his heyday. So when Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 -- in large part so his son and wife could watch him spear and jackhammer his way through the bad guys -- Gage Goldberg was just a little kid in the front row cheering on dad or celebrating backstage with an oversized championship belt draped over his shoulder.

Comments / 0

Community Policy