Weather Forecast For Kemmerer
KEMMERER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 89 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0